Ramapo Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Online Threat Puts Two Area Schools On Lockout

Zak Failla
Monhagen Middle School in Middletown.
Monhagen Middle School in Middletown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A threat posted online caused a temporary lockout of two area schools.

School officials in Orange County said that Monhagen Middle School in Middletown received a threat at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, prompting officials to take emergency procedures as a precaution.

In addition to the middle school, Maple Hill Elementary also entered its lockout procedures. During a lockout, nobody is permitted to enter or enter the buildings.

The threat of an alleged shooting - which is not believed to be credible, police said - is being investigated by the Town of Wallkill Police and school officials. During the lockout, students remained inside the building.

“Our first priority is to ensure the safety of scholars and staff,” officials said in a statement. “As soon as possible, we will provide you with as much accurate information as we can.

"Communication with parents during an emergency is critically important, but our first concern is the safety and well-being of our scholars and staff. Please be patient and understand if we are unable to respond to you as completely and quickly as you would like."

