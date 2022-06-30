One Seriously Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Area

Police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle crash on a Westchester roadway that left a person seriously injured.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, June 30 on the Sprain Brook Parkway.in Greenburgh near mile marker 4.2 just north of Jackson Avenue.

It involved a 2019 Honda Civic, a 2014 Lincoln Navigator, and a 2015 Toyota Rav4, state police said.

"There is some evidence that suggests a fourth car may have been involved in the crash, but that vehicle may have left the scene prior to police arrival," according to state police.

Anyone who believes they witnessed all, or part of this crash is asked to contact state police at 914-769-2600.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

