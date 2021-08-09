Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

Police & Fire

One Person Injured During Shooting In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the area.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9, in Sullivan County at the intersection of Liberty Street and Cottage Street in the area of John Crawford Senior Housing in the Village of Monticello.

Multiple shots were fired during the incident and at least one person was injured,  said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel. 

The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police and the Village of Monticello Police Department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

