Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Massive Fire Kills Two Trapped In Hudson Valley Home
Police & Fire

One Person Found Dead After House Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the fire.
The scene of the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed during a house fire in Westchester.

The blaze broke out at around noon, Sunday, Nov. 7 in the basement at 518 Walnut St., in the Village of Mamaroneck.

According to Det Sgt Plinio Trujillo, of the Village of Mamaroneck Police, officers responded along with the Village of Mamaroneck Fire Department, whose members quickly extinguished the fire. 

Upon a search of the residence, a man was found dead at the location, Trujillo said.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The Westchester County Cause and Origin Team and an Arson Investigator from the Westchester County Department of Public Safety were notified and responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.