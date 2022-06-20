One Killed, One Critically Injured After Rockland Crash Involving Tree

One person was killed and another critically injured after a tree fell on a pickup truck, causing the hours-long closure of a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened in Rockland County at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, June 19 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point, between Route 210/Gate Hill Road (Exit 15) and Lake Welch Drive (Exit 16).

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound when a large tree fell from the east shoulder and struck the pickup truck.

A passenger in the vehicle, Orange County resident Anthony Apostolico, age 48, of Chester, died at the scene, said state police on Monday afternoon, June 20.

The driver, Vincent A. Apostolico, age 20, of Chester, was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, police said.

A second passenter, Elizabeth M. Apostolico, age 17, also of Chester, was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.

The stretch of the parkway was closed northbound into the early evening hours Sunday.

The investigation into the crash in continuing.

State Police were assisted on the scene by the:

New York State Park Police,

Stony Point Fire Department,

Town of Highland EMS,

Rockland County EMS,

Hatzolah EMS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

