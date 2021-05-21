One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash On Busy Area Roadway

A man was killed during a two-vehicle crash when a pickup truck allegedly turned in front of a motorcycle in the area, according to authorities.

Juan M. Villarreal, age 61, of Rhinebeck and New York City, was killed around 12:15 p.m., Thursday, May 20, during the crash on Route 9G at the intersection of Violet Hill Road in Rhinebeck, said Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Villarreal was driving a 2019 Ducati motorcycle southbound on Route 9G approaching Violet Hill Road when a 2009 Ford Ranger pickup truck being operated by Jon H. Nansen, age 75, of Clinton Corners made a left-hand turn in front of the motorcycle, said Watterson.

The motorcycle then struck the pickup, at which time Villarreal was ejected. Both drivers were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where Villarreal was pronounced dead, Watterson said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and Detective Bureau, "however, at this time the primary factor appears to be a failure to yield right of way on the part of the pickup operator," he added.

Anyone who may have been in that area and witnessed either all or part of the crash is asked to contact Detective Wilber at 845-486-3826 or bwilber@dutchessny.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Rhinebeck Fire Department, Hillside Fire Department, and Northern Dutchess Paramedics.

