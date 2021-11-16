One Killed In Three-Vehicle Rockland County Crash

A man was killed during a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place around 5:03 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and East Erie Street in Blauvelt.

A 2005 Mack commercial box truck driven by Orange County resident Andrew Roe, age 29, of Middletown, was traveling northbound on Route 303 when he collided with a 2019 Subaru Forrester, driven by Seymour Whynman, age 83, of Blauvelt, according to Orangetown Police Department Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo.

The Subaru Forrester then collided with a 2020 Ford Transit van in the southbound left turn only lane of Route 303, Palazolo said.

Whynman and a female passenger were transported to Nyack Hospital by South Orangetown Ambulance Corps where Whynman was pronounced dead, police said.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting further investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

