Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Hudson Valley Woman Driving Drunk With Child In Car Crashes Into Ambulance, Police Say
Police & Fire

One Killed In Three-Vehicle Rockland County Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed during a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place around 5:03 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and East Erie Street in Blauvelt.

A 2005 Mack commercial box truck driven by Orange County resident Andrew Roe, age 29, of Middletown, was traveling northbound on Route 303 when he collided with a 2019 Subaru Forrester, driven by Seymour Whynman, age 83, of Blauvelt, according to Orangetown Police Department Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo.

The Subaru Forrester then collided with a 2020 Ford Transit van in the southbound left turn only lane of Route 303, Palazolo said.

Whynman and a female passenger were transported to Nyack Hospital by South Orangetown Ambulance Corps where Whynman was pronounced dead, police said.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting further investigation. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.