One Killed In Rollover Crash In Hudson Valley

A 50-year-old man was killed during a rollover crash in the area.

It happened around 12:20 a.m., Sunday, March 27, in Northern Westchester on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown.

Kurt P. Perez, age. 50, of New Rochelle, was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer southbound in wet conditions when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Perez was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.