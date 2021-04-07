Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

One Killed In Multiple-Vehicle I-87 Crash

Kathy Reakes
A tractor-trailer driver was killed during a multiple-vehicle crash on I-87.
A 64-year-old tractor-trailer driver was killed during a multiple-vehicle crash on a stretch of I-87 in the area.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, in Orange County, in the town of Newburgh, 

A preliminary investigation determined a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Michael Guerra, age 64, of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, was traveling southbound when he struck a 1994 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by Adam S. Tommell, age 37, of Voorheesville, New York, directly in the rear of the trailer, said New York State Police Trooper Tara McCormick.

The Peterbilt was then pushed forward and struck the rear of a 2018 Ford Explorer, driven by Darrin C. Stark, age 52, of Landing, New Jersey.

Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Medical Examiner. 

No injuries were reported to Tommell, Stark, or the three passengers of the Explorer, said state police.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the state police special units, Orange County Hazard Material, Orange Lake Fire Department, West Point Fire, and Emergency Services, Winona Lake Fire Department, and Quality Towing. 

