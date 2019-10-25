One Killed In Kingston's First Homicide In Two Years, Police Say

One person was killed during a shooting in Kingston, the first homicide in the city since 1917.

The shooting took place around 8:10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, in the area of Prospect Street at Cedar Street, said the Kingston Police.

Police have released little other details, except to say that they are being assisted by the New York State Police, Ulster County District Attorney's Office, Ulster County Sheriff's Department, Ulster Police Department, and Saugerties Police Department K9 unit.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the TipLine at 845-331-9944.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.