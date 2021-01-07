One Killed In Crash On Route 202 In Montebello

A Rockland County man was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Montebello on Route 202.

The crash took place around 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, when the two vehicles, one which was headed westbound and the other eastbound, collided head-on, said Ramapo Police Capt. Daniel Hyman.

Hyman said the unidentified victim was an elderly male from the Hillcrest area.

The second driver was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for treatment.

The crash closed Route 202 just west of Grandview Avenue. in both directions from Grandview to Old Route 202D for several hours to allow for police crash reconstruction investigators to work, police said.

The roadway opened around 11:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

