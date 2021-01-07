Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Hospital, ICU Beds Available In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

One Killed In Crash On Route 202 In Montebello

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County man was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Montebello on Route 202.

The crash took place around 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, when the two vehicles, one which was headed westbound and the other eastbound, collided head-on, said Ramapo Police Capt. Daniel Hyman.

Hyman said the unidentified victim was an elderly male from the Hillcrest area.

The second driver was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for treatment.

The crash closed Route 202 just west of Grandview Avenue. in both directions from Grandview to Old Route 202D for several hours to allow for police crash reconstruction investigators to work, police said. 

The roadway opened around 11:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.