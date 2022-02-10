Contact Us
One Killed In Crash Between Car, Tow Truck In Hudson Valley

One person was killed and another injured during a crash between a tow truck and a car in Northern Westchester.
It happened around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 on Saw Mill River Road (Route 100) near the Taconic State Parkway in Millwood.

According to the New Castle Police, when officers arrived on the scene they found one person dead and another with minor injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The injured driver was transported to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation, police said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The incident is under investigation by the New Castle Police Department, the Westchester District Attorney's Office, and the state Medical Examiners Office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

