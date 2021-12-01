One Killed In Chain-Reaction Hudson Valley Crash

A 51-year-old man was killed and three others hospitalized in the Hudson Valley following a chain-reaction crash, according to authorities.

New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County launched an investigation into a fatal crash that was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 22 in Dover.

Police said that the initial investigation determined that Pawling resident David Elwell was driving a 2012 Hyundai Accent northbound on Route 22 near North Nellie Hill Road when he entered the southbound lanes for unknown reasons.

Elwell struck a 2003 GMC Envoy that was traveling south after crossing over, which was then rear-ended by a 2019 Hino box truck.

According to police, Elwell was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while three occupants of the GMC SUV were transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the box truck was evaluated at the scene but refused medical treatment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.