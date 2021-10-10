One Killed After Helicopter Crashes Near Mountain In Area

Police are investigating after a person was killed in a helicopter crash in the Hudson Valley.

Authorities responded to the crash in the Orange County town of Cornwall at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

State Police confirmed that a helicopter crashed near Storm King Mountain near State Route 218.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The individual's identity has not yet been released.

State Police reported that troopers were assisted at the scene by New York State Fire, local fire departments, and forest rangers.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

