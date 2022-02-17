One Killed After Fire Breaks Out At Condo Complex In Hudson Valley

A woman was killed in a two-alarm fire that tore through a condo complex in Northern Westchester, officials announced.

First responders from the Somers Volunteer Fire Department responded to Heritages Hills on the West Hill shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, where there was a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, officials said that fire crews were met by flames tearing through the structure and heavy smoke that was seen billowing from the building, which contained two separate residential units.

The second alarm was transmitted when first responders learned from neighbors that there was at least one person trapped inside the burning building.

Officials noted that due to the heavy fire conditions, which engulfed the structure, a thorough search of the residence was delayed.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, working for hours to knock the flames down until the fire was brought under control shortly after 6 p.m. and fully extinguished at 10:57 p.m.

According to officials, the fire was contained to two residential units, and once they were able to get inside for a thorough search, one resident who was the lone occupant of the building at the time of the blaze was found dead.

The victim’s ID has not yet been released.

The scene was cleared at approximately 11:15 p.m.

The New York State Police investigation into the fire is ongoing and the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

While crews battled the blaze, fire departments from these municipalities offered mutual aid:

Yorktown Heights;

Croton Falls;

Bedford Hills;

Mount Kisco;

Katonah;

Buchanan;

South Salem;

Mohegan Lake;

Mahopac;

Carmel;

Putnam Valley.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.