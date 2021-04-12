One Killed After Collision Between BMW, Motorcycle In Hudson Valley

A 32-year-old man was killed in a collision between a BMW and a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle, according to state police.

The crash took place around 2:10 p.m., Saturday, April 10 in Northern Westchester on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Yorktown, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

When troopers arrived on the scene, close to mile marker 15.5 southbound on the parkway they found Yorktown Emergency Medical Services personnel were already performing life-saving measures on the operator of the motorcycle, Hicks said.

The driver, identified as Julio T. Diaz, age 32, of Queens, was transported by Yorktown EMS to the New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Hicks said.

An initial investigation suggests Diaz was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound and sideswiped a 2007 BMW M5 which was changing lanes, Hicks added.

Currently, the cause of death appears to be an accident in nature, Hick said.

Yorktown Fire Department and the Troop K Collision Reconstruction Unit were on scene rendering aid and investigating the crash.

This investigation remains ongoing.

