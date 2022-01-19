One Hospitalized After Stabbing At Mall In Hudson Valley

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a victim during a fight at a mall in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, at the Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall, said the Town of Poughkeepsie Police.

According to police, officers responded to the mall for a report of a fight in the mall with one person stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found that a man had suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries during a physical assault.

He was transported by Mobil Life Ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Following an investigation, a suspect, Ernesto Campos, age 35, of Poughkeepsie, was located at the scene. He was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters.

Campos was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Endangering the welfare of a child

Menacing

Campos was processed without incident and was held for arraignment.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Detective Division at 845-485-3670 or call the main police department number at 845-485-3666.

