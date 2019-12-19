Contact Us
One Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out In Hillcrest Home

Zak Failla
First responders were dispatched to a Hillcrest home on Thursday, Dec. 19 when a fire broke out in a garage.
First responders were dispatched to a Hillcrest home on Thursday, Dec. 19 when a fire broke out in a garage. Photo Credit: Ramapo PD

A Rockland County resident was hospitalized after a fire broke out in an area garage, prompting an emergency response.

First responders from the Ramapo Police Department and Hillcrest Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.

According to officials, firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the attached garage, and it was quickly extinguished by first responders.

Police said that one resident was transported by paramedics from the Spring Hill Ambulance to Spring Hill Samaritan Hospital who was suffering from smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The garage suffered extensive damage, but the rest of the residence remained undamaged.

