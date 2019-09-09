Contact Us
One Dies In Fiery Rockland Single-Vehicle Crash

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
A driver was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Rockland when the car they were driving hit a tree and burst into flames. Photo Credit: Pixabay
Town of Haverstraw Police Photo Credit: Town of Haverstraw Police

A driver was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Rockland when the car they were driving hit a tree and burst into flames.

The crash took place around 6 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, in Haverstraw on Letchworth Village Road and Storms Road, said Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, Lund said.

The crash is under investigation. Police have not released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

