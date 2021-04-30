Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: Area Residents Among 40-Plus Fatal Victims Of Israel Holy Site Stampede
One Dies After Three-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
A Connecticut man dies days after a three-vehicle crash in New York.
A Connecticut man dies days after a three-vehicle crash in New York. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A Connecticut man has died three days after a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley on Route 22.

The crash took place on Monday, April 26, on Route 22 in Putnam County in the town of Southeast when a driver struck a vehicle while passing cars on the shoulder of the roadway, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Honda CRV operated by, Ricardo Bregante, age 57, of Carmel, was traveling north on Route 22 passing to the right of vehicles on the shoulder of the road, Hicks said.

Bregante struck a 2017 Ford Edge operated by, Christopher T. Hammill, age 47, of Stamford, who was turning right from the northbound lane into the Golf Station located at 1565 State Route 22. 

 The collision caused Hammill’s Ford Edge to strike a 2018 Toyota Highlander in the gas station parking lot.

Bregante and the operator of the 2018 Toyota Highlander were transported to Danbury Hospital in Connecticut for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hammill was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition, but died on Thursday, April 29, Hicks said.

The investigation remains ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available, police said.

