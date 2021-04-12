One Dead, Two Critically Injured After Car Slams Into Pole In Hudson Valley

One person was killed and two others critically injured after a vehicle hit a utility pole in Westchester and the vehicle burst into flames.

The incident took place around 2:37 a.m., Sunday, April 11, in front of 1395 West Boston Post Road in the town of Mamaroneck.

The vehicle, a 2003 Honda Accord, struck a utility pole and a fire engulfed the vehicle, said Lt. James Maher of the Town of Mamaroneck Police Department.

As a result, one occupant was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene due to their injuries, Maher said.

First responders removed the other occupants from the vehicle. Both sustained serious injuries and were transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx by Larchmnth Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Mamaroneck EMS.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending positive identification and notification to next of kin, police said.

Assistance was received from the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department, the Village of Larchmont Police, the Westchester County Police, the Town of Mamaroneck Fire Department, Larchmont Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and the Mamaroneck EMS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Mamaroneck Police Department at 913-381-7889.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

