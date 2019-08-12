One Dead, One Seriously Injured In Orange County Crash, State Police Say

This story has been updated.

One person was killed and another seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that rolled over and a Ford Edge.

The incident took place around 12:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at the intersection of Pumpkin Swamp Road and Pulaski Highway in the Town of Goshen, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation reveals that the SUV failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Pumpkin Swamp Road, Nevel said.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, his passenger is listed in critical condition, Nevel said.

The operator of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

