One Dead In Two-Vehicle Crash At Palisades Center Mall In Rockland

One person was killed during a two-vehicle crash at the Palisades Center Mall.

It happened around 1:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, on Palisades Center Drive at the mall in West Nyack, said Clarkstown Police Department spokesman Officer Norman Peters.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time, Peters said.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Palisades Center Drive, near the Snake Hill Road.

In addition, BJ's is closed due to the investigation as it will be for a period of time.

The Clarkstown Police Department's Accident Investigation Team is on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

