One Dead, 22 Injuries Reported In West Point Personnel Carrier Crash

This story has been updated.

One cadet is reported dead and 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded following a crash of a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle crash at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The crash, according to officials at West Point, took place around 6:45 a.m., Thursday, June 6, off Route 293 in the Camp Natural Bridge area.

The injured have been transported to local hospitals.

Details of the incident are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

