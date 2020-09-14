Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Active Case Map Added To Rockland Dashboard, Here's New Rundown By Towns
Police & Fire

One Critically Injured In Crash Between SUV, Motorcycle In Orange County

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A 62-year-old Harley rider is in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV on I-84.
A 62-year-old Harley rider is in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV on I-84. Photo Credit: File

A 62-year-old Harley rider is in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV on I-84. 

Orange County resident David A. Snell of Warwick, was entering I-84 eastbound in the town of Wawayanda on his 1990 Harley Davidson when he was struck by a 2018 Ford Explorer at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 12, according to State Police. He is currently being treated for his injuries at Garnet Medical Center in Orange County.

State Police in Middletown are asking members of the public who may have witnessed the crash to call 845-344-5300 and reference case number SJS 9816756.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.