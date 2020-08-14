One Critically Injured In Chain-Reaction Seven-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

One person was critically injured in a chain-reaction seven-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Northern Westchester.

It happened at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13 at Whitehall Corners, the intersection of Route 100 and Route 35 in Somers.

A preliminary investigation by state police revealed a box truck driven by Dondre Birch, 26, of the Bronx, was traveling west on Route 35 when it crossed the double yellow line and struck vehicle 2, driven by Ted Dimond, 54, of New York City.

Vehicle 2 then hit vehicle 3, with debris from vehicle 2 hitting vehicles 4 and 5, police said.

The box truck continued traveling westbound and struck vehicle 6, causing it to strike vehicle 7, which was parked on the side of Route 35.

The box truck then flipped, coming to a rest on the side of Route 35, according to police.

The operator of vehicle 2, Ted Dimond, was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

The operator of the box truck, Dondre Birch, was also transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the initial crash is under investigation.

