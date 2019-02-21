oman Caught With Pound Of Pot In I-87 Stop, Police Say

Contact Us
Woman Caught With Pound Of Pot In I-87 Stop, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Lindsey Abrams, 29, of Wappinger Falls
Lindsey Abrams, 29, of Wappinger Falls Photo Credit: New York State Police

A woman from Wappingers Falls is facing charges after New York State Police allegedly found more than a pound of marijuana in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in Woodbury after observing a traffic violation. During the interview with the driver, Lindsey Abrams, 29, officers established probable cause to conduct a search.

During the search, officers found approximately 17.25 ounces of marijuana. Abrams was arrested and taken to SP Newburgh, where she was processed and charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class D felony, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

Abrams was arraigned before the Town of Woodbury Court. Information regarding return court date is not yet available.

