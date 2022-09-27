Contact Us
Police & Fire

Officials Announce Upcoming Taconic State Parkway Ramp Closure

Nicole Valinote
Taconic State Parkway in Hopewell Junction
Taconic State Parkway in Hopewell Junction Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials announced an upcoming ramp closure on the Taconic State Parkway.

The ramp from the southbound parkway in Dutchess County to Exit 37A (I-84 eastbound) in East Fishkill will close on Wednesday, Sept. 28, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Officials said the ramp will be closed to accommodate guide rail repairs.

"Motorists should follow the posted detour utilizing Exit 35 (Miller Hill Road) to the Taconic State Parkway northbound to Exit 37A (Interstate 84 eastbound) as an alternate," the department said.

