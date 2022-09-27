Officials Announce Upcoming Taconic State Parkway Ramp Closure

State officials announced an upcoming ramp closure on the Taconic State Parkway.

The ramp from the southbound parkway in Dutchess County to Exit 37A (I-84 eastbound) in East Fishkill will close on Wednesday, Sept. 28, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Officials said the ramp will be closed to accommodate guide rail repairs.

"Motorists should follow the posted detour utilizing Exit 35 (Miller Hill Road) to the Taconic State Parkway northbound to Exit 37A (Interstate 84 eastbound) as an alternate," the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.