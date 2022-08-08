Officers Slashed With Box Cutter During Hudson Valley Domestic Violence Arrest

A Westchester man was arrested after allegedly slashing two police officers with a box cutter during a domestic violence arrest.

The incident took place in Westchester County in Yonkers around 12:45 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 on Saratoga Avenue.

Officers first responded to a report of domestic violence and met with a 35-year-old woman who told officers her ex-boyfriend had made entry into the apartment and refused to leave. After she called the police he fled the area before officers arrived, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

Officers then canvassed the area of the suspect without any luck and later went to the precinct to finalize her complaint, Politopoulos said.

About an hour later the suspect returned to the apartment and re-engaged the woman, with the dispute escalating to violence, he added.

Callers reported hearing the female scream for help and police responded to the scene, Politopoulos said.

Officers forced entry into the apartment and located both parties arguing; as they attempted to place the suspect into custody, he actively resisted arrest and fought with the officers, he added.

The suspect, identified as Patrick Reddon, age 37, punched a female police officer in the face causing them to stumble onto an adjacent bed, where he then picked up a box cutter and slashed the arresting officers, stabbing the female officer in the neck and cutting a male officer on the chin, Politopoulos said.

One of the officers deployed his Taser device, subduing the suspect, and he was placed into custody, police said.

In addition to the box cutter, the suspect was found in possession of an imitation pistol, police added.

Both injured police officers and the suspect were transported to local area hospitals for medical treatment.

“This incident highlights the dangers our police officers face every day in protecting our communities – these injuries could have been life-threatening save for a few centimeters," said Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza.

Reddon, of Yonkers, was charged with attempted assault and burglary, police said.

His criminal history includes 15 prior arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.