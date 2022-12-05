Officer In Hudson Valley Hit By Car In Chase For Trio Wanted For NYC Carjacking

A police officer in Westchester County was struck by a car during a chase for three suspects wanted for carjacking in New York City.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, around 3:15 p.m., police in Yonkers responded to the area of Point Street and Ravine Avenue, where an occupied vehicle wanted in connection with the carjacking was seen, according to Yonkers Police.

Once arriving there, three suspects attempted to drive away from the scene but after this resulted in an accident, the trio then ran away on foot to try and escape. The suspects were then caught after a short pursuit, police said.

During this process, a Yonkers Police officer was hit by the suspects' vehicle and is now receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The three suspects, who have not yet been named by police, are in custody and will be charged after an investigation, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

