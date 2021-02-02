Officer Bit By Individual During Medical Call In Area

A man who had a bad reaction to PCP was arrested after biting a police officer while resisting going to a hospital to receive help.

The incident took place around 10:38 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, in Orange County when City of Newburgh officers were dispatched to the area of 165 Chambers St. for a naked male running down the street, Lieutenant Brandon Rola said.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man, later identified as Lamel Johnson, address unknown, lying on the sidewalk, with his pants around his ankles, and a citizen attempting to assist him, Rola said.

Residents on the street informed officers that they believed Johnson was having a bad reaction to PCP, a mind-altering narcotic commonly referred to as Angel Dust.

Officers requested a Mobile Life Ambulance to the scene in order to care for Johnson and transport him to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital.

While waiting for the ambulance, Johnson noticed officers on the scene and became agitated. When Mobile Life Paramedics arrived Johnson did not wish to go in the ambulance but was still a clear danger to himself and other citizens on the street, Rola said.

Mobile Life personnel and officers had to restrain Johnson on the ambulance stretcher. An officer attempting to control Johnson’s upper body using his left hand when Johnson bit his hand in the fatty palm area.

The officer was able to remove his hand from Johnson’s mouth and officers were able to fully restrain him, Rola said.

Johnson and the injured officer were both transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s ER for treatment.

The officer suffered a tear due to the bite which caused bleeding, bruising, pain, and swelling.

Johnson was charged with assault.

