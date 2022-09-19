Officer Accused Of Attempting To Smuggle Narcotics Into Corrections Facility In Hudson Valley

A state corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into a Hudson Valley jail.

Charlinea Ganzaroli, age 23, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, on Friday, Sept. 16, following an investigation.

The arrest was the result of an investigation into Ganzaroli, a current corrections officer, attempting to smuggle narcotics into a Hudson Valley correction institution, said Det. Sgt. Adam D. Harris, coordinator of the task force.

Police declined to name which institution and what type of drugs.

Ganzaroli was charged with:

Attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance

Attempted promoting prison contraband

Official misconduct

The investigation is ongoing.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages the public to contact the Drug Tip Line at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com or call 845-463-6040 and provide information on drug dealers in your communities.

