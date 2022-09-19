Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Search Continues For Bear Mountain Bridge Jumper In Rockland County
Police & Fire

Officer Accused Of Attempting To Smuggle Narcotics Into Corrections Facility In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Charlinea Ganzaroli
Charlinea Ganzaroli Photo Credit: Dutchess County Drug Task Force

A state corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into a Hudson Valley jail.

Charlinea Ganzaroli, age 23, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, on Friday, Sept. 16, following an investigation.

The arrest was the result of an investigation into Ganzaroli, a current corrections officer, attempting to smuggle narcotics into a Hudson Valley correction institution, said Det. Sgt. Adam D. Harris, coordinator of the task force. 

Police declined to name which institution and what type of drugs.

Ganzaroli was charged with:

  • Attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Attempted promoting prison contraband 
  • Official misconduct

 The investigation is ongoing.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages the public to contact the Drug Tip Line at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com or call 845-463-6040 and provide information on drug dealers in your communities.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.