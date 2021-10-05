Off-Duty Police Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Crash In Area

An off-duty police officer in the Hudson Valley found himself has been accused of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 29, officers in Orange County investigated a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 211 East and Ballard Road in the Town of Wallkill.

Upon arrival, police said that officers were advised that one of the vehicles involved in the crash had fled the scene on Ballard Road.

The driver, Daniel Eric Lindell, age 28, who is reportedly an off-duty officer in the Village of Monroe in Orange County, was tracked down on Ballard Road, where he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Following his arrest, Lindell was released and scheduled to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court on Monday, Oct. 20.

