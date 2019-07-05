Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Threatens Officers With Machete During Sloatsburg Incident, Police Say
Police & Fire

Off-Duty Officer Spots Large Black Bear In West Nyack

Kathy Reakes
An off-duty Clarkstown Police officer spotted this black bear in West Nyack.
An off-duty Clarkstown Police officer spotted this black bear in West Nyack. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police

A  jumbo black bear was spotted by an off-duty Clarkstown Police officer taking a stroll through a West Nyack neighborhood.

The officer snapped the photo of the bear on South Greenbush Road in West Nyack near the Buttermilk Falls Trail.

Police are reminding residents that the bears are wild animals and to avoid them at all costs.

