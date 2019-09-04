Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Man Accused Of Firing Gun In Spring Valley Apartment Complex
Police & Fire

Off-Duty NYPD Sergeant Accused Of Stealing Clothes From Macy's

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Sgt. Eva Pena
Sgt. Eva Pena Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

An off-duty NYPD sergeant was nabbed for allegedly stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Westchester.

Sgt. Eva Pena, 41, was arrested at 8:11 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the store at the Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers, based on a complaint from Macy's loss prevention officer, said Yonkers Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos.

According to Politopoulos, Pena was allegedly caught attempting to leave the store with approximately $359 of unpaid merchandise in her purse.

Pena, who is assigned to the Bronx Public Housing Unit, has been suspended.

She was charged with petit larceny and released with a desk appearance ticket, Politopoulos said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.