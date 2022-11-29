Off-Duty Hudson Valley Firefighter Saves Woman From Burning Alive In Car Fire

An off-duty Westchester County firefighter proved himself to be a hero when he saved a woman from burning alive in her car.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 around 3:10 a.m., firefighters in Connecticut responded to a reported car fire with an injured woman trapped inside in Northern Fairfield County at Route 7 northbound in Brookfield in the area of the Junction Road overpass, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters saw that a bystander, off-duty White Plains firefighter and Brookfield resident Nicholas Perri Jr., had come to the aid of the trapped woman after seeing the accident while heading home, fire officials said.

According to the fire department, Perri had gotten into the burning car without the help of gear or a hose line and had successfully removed the woman just as flames were entering the passenger compartment.

The woman was then taken to Danbury Hospital to be treated for her injuries, firefighters said.

Perri, whose jacket was burned during the rescue, was treated for minor injuries.

"If not for the courageous actions of Mr. Perri, the operator would have burned to death in her vehicle. His actions are a testament to him, the White Plains FD, and the fire service as a whole," the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company said in a post.

