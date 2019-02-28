Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back At Ivanka Trump 'As A Person Who Actually Worked'

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is once again sparring with President Donald Trump’s family and administration.

On Monday, in an interview released by Fox News, Ivanka Trump stated that she doesn’t believe the majority of people believe in Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal proposal that would purportedly guarantee jobs for every American.

During the Fox News interview with Steve Hilton, Trump said, "I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get.

"So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where's there's the potential for upward mobility."

“I’ve spent much of the last two years focused on inclusive economic growth via workforce development and skills training, as well as pro-working family policies such as the doubled Child Tax Credit and CCDBG,” Trump later posted on Twitter. “I support a minimum wage. I do not, however, believe in a minimum guarantee for people ‘unwilling to work’ which was the question asked of me.”

In response, Ocasio-Cortez, a 2007 Yorktown High School graduate, hit back at the first daughter, noting that she once worked for tips.

“As a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live,” she said.

“A living wage isn’t a gift, it’s a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create. In fact, wages are so low today compared to actual worker productivity that they are no longer the reflections of worker value as they used to be.”

The Green New Deal was proposed earlier this month and was co-sponsored by several congressional Democrats. The plan is designed to overhaul the country’s climate change policies and create jobs for every American. It has been hotly debated by both sides of the aisle since its introduction.

President Trump has stated that the Green New Deal “sounds like a high school term paper that got a low mark.”

“I think it is very important for the Democrats to press forward with their Green New Deal,” he posted on social media. “It would be great for the so-called 'Carbon Footprint' to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military - even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant!”

