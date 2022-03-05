NYSP Bust Driver With BAC Triple The Legal Limit In Area

A Fairfield County man driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than triple the legal limit was busted allegedly driving drunk during a midday ride on I-95 in Westchester, New York State Police investigators announced.

State police troopers on patrol in New Rochelle stopped Greenwich resident Jesus M. Lopez Tapia at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 for a vehicle and traffic violation while traveling on I-95 in New Rochelle.

During the subsequent stop, police said that Lopez Tapia was found to be intoxicated, and he was taken into custody without incident.

At New York State Police headquarters in New Rochelle, Lopez Tapia submitted to a breathalyzer test, which found that his blood alcohol content was .27 percent, more than triple the legal limit.

Lopez Tapia was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was turned over to a sober third party and released on a ticket to return to the City of New Rochelle Court on Monday, March 14.

