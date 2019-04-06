Nyack Woman, 26, Makes Purchases With Credit Cards Stolen From Pocketbook, Police Say

A Nyack woman has been charged after police say she made a series of purchases using stolen credit cards.

Orangetown Police say a suspect identified as 26-year-old Amanda Carrieri and an accomplice allegedly stole an unattended pocketbook while the victim was at a local business around noon on Wednesday, April 3. According to police, the pocketbook contained cash, a debit card and two credit cards.

Police say Carrieri used the cards at another business to purchase gift cards.

Carrieri was arrested and charged with fourth-degree larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

Carrieri was arraigned in Nyack Justice Court and held on bail at Rockland County Jail. She is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, April 9. Police say they anticipate further arrests.

