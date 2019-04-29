Nyack Stop Leads To DWI Charge For Valley Cottage Woman

New York State Police troopers busted nearly three dozen motorists in the Hudson Valley for alleged impaired driving in the region.

Those charged include:

Orange County

On Friday, April 26, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Kevin Fanning, 61, of Monroe, for DWI. He was traveling on Lake Region Boulevard in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, April 26, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Ramiro Ramirez Mejia, 48, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17K in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, April 26, State Police troopers from Liberty arrested Michelle Padin, 48, of Port Jervis, for Aggravated DWI. Padin was observed in the parking lot of the Resorts World Catskills Casino in Thompson in violation of numerous vehicle and traffic law violations. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 27, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Andrew Grady, 44, of Monroe, for DWI. He was traveling on State Roue 17M in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 27, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested James Kowalewski Jr, 27, of Slate Hill, for DWI. He was traveling on West Main Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 27, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Madison Brownsey, 20, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on West Main Street in Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 27, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Sergio Zamora Garcia, 29, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Ogden Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 27, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Samuel Carter, 36, of Chester, for DWI. He was traveling on East Main Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 27, State Police troopers from Greenville arrested Shawn Kelly, 25, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Wickham Avenue in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 27, State Police troopers from Greenville arrested Ariel Cody, 30, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on Wickham Avenue in Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 27, State Police troopers from Greenville arrested Jonathan Vivaldo, 28, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Wisner Avenue in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 27, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Edwin Gotay, 52, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Balmville Road in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 27, State Police troopers from Highland arrested Lee Salavec, 42, of Wallkill, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 299 in New Paltz when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, April 28, State Police troopers from Greenville arrested Enrique Alvarez Guerrero, 36, of Goshen, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 211 in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, April 28, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Angel Ojeda-Ganan, 47, of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9W in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Friday, April 26, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Wendy Palacio-Abreu, 44, of Valley Cottage, for DWI. She was traveling on Polhemus Street in Nyack when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Friday, April 26, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Joseph Carola, 39, of Beacon, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17 in Chester when he was involved in a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

