Nyack Man Violates Order Of Protection In Stony Point, Police Say

A Nyack man was arrested after allegedly violating an order of protection during a domestic disturbance.

Anthony Gulifield, 52, was arrested around 2:06 p.m., March 3, after officers responded to a residence on Thiells Road for a report of a domestic disturbance, said Lt. Daniel J. Hylas.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with a female victim who told that Gulifield was in her residence and refused to leave. A file check showed that a full stay away Order of Protection was in effect, Hylas said.

Gulifield was arrested and charged with criminal contempt. He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

