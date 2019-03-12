Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Middletown
Police & Fire

Nyack Man In Suspicious Vehicle Caught With Crack, Brass Knuckles, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A Rockland County man is behind bars after being busted with crack cocaine and brass knuckles when police investigated a suspicious vehicle in a Nyack parking lot.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle at approximately 9:45 on Friday, March 8, which was left in the lot for an extended period of time.

According to police, while investigating, officers found Nyack resident Andy Tassy, 46, as a passenger inside the suspicious vehicle, allegedly in possession of crack cocaine and metal knuckles.

Tassy was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Tassy was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was processed on the charges and remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail. Tassy is scheduled to appear in the Village of Nyack Justice Court at a later date to respond to the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.