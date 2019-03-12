Nyack Man In Suspicious Vehicle Caught With Crack, Brass Knuckles, Police Say

A Rockland County man is behind bars after being busted with crack cocaine and brass knuckles when police investigated a suspicious vehicle in a Nyack parking lot.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle at approximately 9:45 on Friday, March 8, which was left in the lot for an extended period of time.

According to police, while investigating, officers found Nyack resident Andy Tassy, 46, as a passenger inside the suspicious vehicle, allegedly in possession of crack cocaine and metal knuckles.

Tassy was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Tassy was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was processed on the charges and remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail. Tassy is scheduled to appear in the Village of Nyack Justice Court at a later date to respond to the charges.

