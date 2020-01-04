Nyack Man Charged With DWI In New Year's Police Patrol

More than a dozen drivers were arrested for alleged impaired driving in the area by New York State Police troopers during the New Year's holiday.

Local residents charged with DWI during the holiday patrols include:

Orange County

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, State Police from Monroe arrested Derrick Kelly, 45, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17 in the town of Chester when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Police from Monroe arrested Fran Kaine, 46, of Monroe, for DWI. She was traveling on Quaker Hill Road in the town of Monroe when she ran off the road. Troopers responded to the location and upon interviewing Kaine it was determined that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Police from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Chrissy Schmitt, 30, of Maybrook, for DWI. She was traveling on Highland Avenue Extension in the town of Wallkill when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Police from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Rodolfo Vazquez, 44, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Wickham Avenue in the city of Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Police from Hamptonburg arrested Mark Mallia, 54, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Washington Terrace in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Matthew Reynolds, 29, of Nyack, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Clarkstown when he stopped his vehicle on the Exit 10 off-ramp. Troopers stopped to assist what they believed to be a disabled vehicle. While speaking to Reynolds it was determined that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Police from Hamptonburg arrested Zachary Olson, 25, of Pleasant Valley, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Ulster County

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, State Police from Highland arrested Robert Connolly-Hadden, 29, of Kingston, for DWAI Drugs. He was traveling on State Route 9W in the town of Esopus when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, State Police from Kingston arrested Kenneth Coddington, 70, of Kerhonkson, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 209 in the town of Hurley when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Police from Highland arrested Caroline Aurigemma, 23, of Gardiner, for DWI. She was traveling on North Chestnut St in the village of New Paltz when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Police from Highland arrested Jason Derosa, 36, of Plattekill, for Aggravated DWI. Troopers responded to a residence in the town of Plattekill for a possible domestic. Derosa fled the scene in a 1999 Acura TL. Derosa was located and an investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Police from Kingston arrested Corena Kelley, 25, of Saugerties, for DWI. She was traveling on East Chester Street in the city of Kingston when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

