Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Nyack Erratic Driving Stop Leads To DWI Charge For Congers Man, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Congers man was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired.
A Congers man was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 41-year-old man was arrested by police after being stopped for driving erratically in the area, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Congers resident John McPhail, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 when he was driving erratically northbound on North Midland Avenue in Nyack, police said.

According to police, during the subsequent police stop, it was determined that McPhail was allegedly intoxicated and he later failed to submit to a breathalyzer test officers attempted to administer.

McPhail was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was released and is scheduled to return to Nyack Justice Court on Wednesday, Dec. 17 to answer the charge.

