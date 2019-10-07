NY State Trooper Saves Unresponsive Child At Area Grocery Store

New York State Police are honoring one of their own for saving a small child who was not breathing.

During the incident, which took place last week, Trooper David Sabillon of Troop K, responded to a Dutchess County supermarket in the town of LaGrange for a report of an unresponsive child.

At the scene, Sabillon began life-saving measures and the 1-year-old regained consciousness and started breathing normally, state police said.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

"A life saved, thanks to his quick thinking and training," Troop K officials said.

