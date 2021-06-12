NY State Police Issue Alert For Woman Wanted On Multiple Charges

Recognize her?

An alert was issued by New York Police investigators as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted woman who goes by multiple names and was busted on a half dozen drug charges.

Jodi Planthaber, who is also known as Jodi Nye, is wanted by New York State Police in Kinderhook following her arrest on five counts of third-degree and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Planthaber is wanted by New York State Police and Columbia County Court on the drug charges and is known to frequent the Hudson and Greenport areas of Columbia County, police said.

Police described Planthaber, 39, as being 5-foot-2 weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police Troop K by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

