NY State Police Issue Alert For Phone Scam Where Caller Poses As Trooper

New York State Police have issued a warning about a recent phone scam where callers pretend to be state troopers.

Police said many of the calls centered on the Highland area in Ulster County.

The callers would pretend to be state troopers and say that charges are pending against the person they called. They would then request money or bank information, police said.

"Neither the state police, nor any agency authorized by it, will ever solicit for money or ask for personal information over the phone," State Police said.

Anyone who receives these calls is advised to report details about the caller to the New York State Attorney Generals Charities Bureau or the nearest Attorney Generals Office, authorities said.

Police advised residents to be wary of solicitors who:

Do not provide an address or phone number

Demand immediate payment or payment in cash

Seem vague as to how contributions will be spent

Refuse to provide financial information about a charitable organization

Appear angry or impatient when asked reasonable questions about the organization they represent or the programs for which contributions will be used

