NY State Police Issue Alert For Missing 20-Year-Old Woman

Police have issued a statewide alert and are asking the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

The woman, Coral M. Curran, is from the Town of Lousiville, located in upstate St. Lawrence County, and is five months pregnant, according to New York State Police.

She was last seen on Wednesday, July 14.

She is 5-foot-2 and 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen her or with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 518-873-2776.

