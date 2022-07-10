Contact Us
Police & Fire

NY State Police Issue Alert After 6-Year-Old Goes Missing At Fairgrounds

Nicole Valinote
Onnex Thompson-Hall
Onnex Thompson-Hall Photo Credit: Twitter/New York State Police

New York State Police issued an alert about a missing 6-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered off at fairgrounds in the region.

Police received a report at about 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, that Onnex Thompson-Hall went missing after reportedly wandering off in the area of the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton.

Authorities said Onnex is described as 4 feet tall and 55 pounds. He is not wearing shoes and is wearing only a diaper, police said.

He has autism and is unfamiliar with the area, police said.

Onnex's family believes he will answer to his name if called, authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information about Onnex’s whereabouts to call 911 or the New York State Police Troop G Headquarters at 518-583-7000.

