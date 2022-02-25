Contact Us
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Rockland Roadway
NY State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Area

Zak Failla
A Westchester man was killed in a crash involving a Fairfield County woman.
A Westchester man was killed in a crash involving a Fairfield County woman. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A 37-year-old Westchester County man was killed in a fiery crash with a driver from Fairfield County New York State Police announced.

Investigators from New York State Police Troop T responded to the scene in Westchester at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 on I-287 in the town of Harrison.

Police said that the preliminary investigation determined that White Plains resident George Wilkinson, age 37, was driving east in the left-hand lane on the interstate at a high rate of speed when he unexpectedly veered into the center lane.

According to investigators, Wilkinson lost control, and struck a vehicle being driven by Stamford resident Leah Gardiner, age 51.

Police said Wilkinson's vehicle proceeded to cross over all three lanes of the roadway, went over the guardrail, struck a large sign, and caught fire.

Investigators said that Wilkinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardiner was uninjured in the fatal crash.

